A Midland man has been sentenced to over 20-years in prison following his involvement in child sexually abusive materials.
Seth Mose, 35, was arrested and arraigned in January of 2019. He was charged with one count of distribution and receipt of child pornography, and three counts of coercion and enticement of a minor.
The investigation started when police learned Mose was uploading child sexually abusive material to the internet.
On Thursday, Sept. 12, Judge Thomas Ludington found Mose guilty and remanded him to the custody of the United States Marshal.
Mose was sentenced to 240 months for the distribution and receipt of child pornography, and 290 months for coercion and enticement of a minor.
Upon release, Mose will have to register as a sex offender and give DNA samples regularly to meet the terms of his release.
The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet. There are many resources available to parents to assist in keeping their children safe online.
