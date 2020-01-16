A Midland man was sentenced to prison on Thursday, Jan. 16 for accosting a child for immoral purposes.
Jefferey Robert Kaiser pleaded no contest to one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime on Dec. 23, 2019.
Kaiser was arrested on Sept. 15, 2019.
On Jan. 16, 2020, Kaiser was sentenced in Isabella County Circuit Court to a minimum of two years in prison and a maximum of four years in prison.
He received credit for 123 days served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.