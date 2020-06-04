Senior Services in Midland announced that Meals and Wheels and the Curbside Meal Service will be expanding to five days a week beginning June 15.
The service has been training new volunteers to help in the new endeavor. They said their full nutrition team will be back to work making meals.
They also announced that the Foot Care Clinic will resume on June 15 as well. Extra precautions are being taken to make this a safe experience.
You can make an appointment with the Foot Care Clinic by calling (989) 633-3700.
Each of these programs serves Midland County residents aged 60 years or older.
You can find the latest information on the services here.
