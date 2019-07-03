The city of Midland is moving the launch location of its fireworks display after concerns surfaced regarding the location of a bald eagle nest along the Tittabawassee River.
The fireworks will now be launched from the Old Redcoats Softball Complex.
Because of the change in location, St. Charles Street and Towsley Street will be closed from 6 a.m. on Thursday, July 4 to 6 a.m. on Friday, July 5. Crews will also close the Chippewa Trail between the Tridge and Whitman Drive, including the Chippewa Trail leg of the Tridge, on Thursday, July 4 from 6 a.m. to midnight.
The location change is not expected to impact the previously suggested viewing area for the fireworks display, the city said. Those areas include the outside grounds of Dow Diamond, Founders Park, Whiting Overlook Park, and other downtown locations.
