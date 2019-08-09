It was a night Midland native Connor Smith will never forget.
“It was awesome, even though we lost it was a great feeling,” Smith said.
In front of a large group of supporters, the Lake County Captains 3rd baseman had the first four-hit game of his professional career.
“It was amazing. I tried to just relax as much as possible. All my friends and family here it was awesome and just kinda cherish the moment and just relax and play.”
Smith is in his second year as a pro. And he’s living out his boyhood dream. After starring at Midland Dow High School, then Western Michigan University; in 2018 Smith was selected by the Cleveland Indians in the 30th round of the Major League Baseball draft.
“It’s a dream come true so far. Of course, getting to the big leagues is a big dream, but this is the first step, and I’m so happy to be with this organization.”
Smiths aid he would not be able to do what he does for a living if it wasn’t for his biggest fans, and they happened to have the biggest smiles of anyone at the ballpark.
“Very proud. Yeah, he’s worked hard and doing a great job today. Remember playing baseball in the backyard when he was four, all the way up until now, it’s something he’s always strived for,” said Scott Smith, Conner’s dad.
“He was feeling the pressure this morning, but he’s performing. So, it’ll be a good next couple of days,” his mom, Kolleen said.
For the Smith family, the best part of Conner’s homecoming is that he gets to stay at home with his parents. And they drive him to the ballpark every day, just like when he was a little boy with big dreams.
