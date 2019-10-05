Midland non-profit holding adoption event for rescued kittens

Midland’s Few Steps from Home Animal Rescue is looking for forever homes for some rescued felines.
The non-profit took in 15 kittens who are all suffered from an upper respiratory infection.
The volunteers say after vet care and some TLC, the kittens are now healthy and thriving.
On Saturday, the non-profit rescue held an adoption event at Ace Hardware in Auburn for rescued kittens and other cats.
“It’s just a great need for people to come in and adopt and don’t go to a breeder, please adopt from your local rescue or humane society,” said Linda Atkins with Few Steps from Home Animal Rescue
The adoption event continues on Sunday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.