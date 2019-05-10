The city of Midland notified residents of a sanitary sewer overflow that happened on Friday, May 10.
The overflow was caused by an equipment malfunction at one of the city's sanitary sewer pumping stations, the city said.
The malfunction resulted in about 30,000 gallons of untreated sewage into the city's storm sewer system.
Wastewater Treatment Plant staff eliminated the overflow within 20 minutes of discovery, the city said.
