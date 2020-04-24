Joy Kohlhoff answered the call when asked to fight back against COVID-19.
“I couldn’t stand the thought of myself with skills and not helping,” she said.
She’s a registered nurse and co-owner of Tri-City CNA Academy in Midland.
Right now, she's in New York working on the front lines in one of the hardest hit areas in the country.
“So, I told my husband that I was heading for New York and my children and no one was real happy about it, because they were afraid for my safety,” Kohlhoff said.
She says she decided to put her business on hold and travel states away because what she was seeing on the news didn't sit right with her.
She wanted to do more and that meant heading to the Bronx and signing up for a contract nurse position.
When she got there, she says it was way worse than she imagined.
“When i was at home I was under the impression that it was a lot like the influenza virus and I was totally mistaken,” she said. “It’s horrifying.”
Kohlhoff says she’s 2 weeks into her four-week contract position.
She is still unsure if she will come home after it’s up. But she is hoping things get better quickly.
“I wish there was a different word or description other than virus, because people do not understand what this is doing to people’s bodies,” she said.
