Papa Johns is holding a fundraiser on Tuesday to help raise funds for a Mid-Michigan boy born with a rare heart condition.
Ryder was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS). The condition impacts about 1 in 5,000 babies and at 7 months old, Ryder has already had three open heart surgeries.
In the last surgery he had complications and was in the ICU for the last few weeks. Due to that, the family has had some financial complications, and Papa Johns is trying to help.
At the Midland location, 1524 N. Saginaw Road, on Nov. 12 from 10:30 a.m. until 11 p.m., you can save 25 percent off the regular menu price by using the promo code RYDER25. If you use the code, the restaurant will donate 25 percent to Ryder and his family!
