“Yeah, we’ve got concerns. Just a lot of unknowns,” said Tanya Ross, President of the Midland Federation of Paraprofessionals Local 6183.
Questions unanswered for Ross and the nearly 190 other paraprofessionals who work at Midland Public Schools ahead of the first day of school.
“Their concern is that we’re going back too soon,” said Ross. “They’re afraid of contracting COVID and taking it back to their families.”
Paraprofessionals help provide support to students both in and outside the classroom.
Ross says most often, they are working with children with special needs or meeting students when they get off the bus.
It begs several questions paraprofessionals are still seeking answers to.
“Should we all be tested before we go back in?,” Ross asks. “That’s never been brought up yet. I’m assuming it should be.”
Ross says there are also concerns over wages and paid time off if a paraprofessional does contract the virus or how face coverings can be enforced.
She’s confident that these will be addressed in the coming weeks.
“It looks like it’s been well-though-out but there’s still so many questions,” said Ross.
Of the nearly 200 parapros, Ross says she hasn’t heard from any of them about not coming back to work over the fear of COVID-19, but there is definitely apprehension.
“With the numbers going up, I personally am okay going back, but I know a lot of people are not,” said Ross.
Going forward, Ross is helpful for more communication to ease some anxieties over the first day of school.
“I would like to be involved so I can ask questions right then and there and not have to ask later,” said Ross.
