Parents continue to voice their frustration after the Midland Public Schools decided to return to remote learning.
"Many of them struggle with having online, having computer work, because they are hands-on type learning for them," Christine Bowerson said.
She has a son who is in the special needs program in the Midland Public School District. She said the decision to pause in-person learning doesn't work for students like her son. That's why she was one of many parents demonstrating at Central Park Elementary School Wednesday.
"Many of them have hearing disabilities, speech disabilities and stuff. These kids are just really falling through the cracks," Bowerson said.
The superintendent would not comment on the protest. But he did provide us with information to support the move to remote learning for two weeks, something Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recommended last week to try to slow down the rise of positive COVID-19 cases.
“The district has more than 40 students diagnosed with COVID-19. 300 are in quarantine as a close contact. And the Midland community has a sixteen percent positivity rate,” the statement said.
But the parents like Jeff Brown aren’t buying it.
"It just makes no sense to me," Brown said. "I don't think we're being heard, and I don't think we're being treated right. These kids, it's not good for them."
As for Bowerson, she's frustrated that despite following all the protocols, her son and his fellow students aren't getting the quality education they need.
“We spent millions of dollars to have thermometers and plastic shields and cleaning the classrooms and the assured us back in the fall that this was effective enough, following the CDC guidelines. We need to let the parents have the choice," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.