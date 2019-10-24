Kyle Chase Burton
The Midland Police Department is asking the public for their help in the search for a wanted man.

Kyle Chase Burton, 28, is 6 feet 1 inch and 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

He is wanted on a criminal bench warrant for probation violation and was originally charged for dangerous drugs.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked t call the Midland Police Department at (989) 839-4713.

