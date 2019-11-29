The Midland Police Department is hiring.
The department is looking for highly motivated, self-driven, community-oriented candidates to fill the two open patrol officer positions.
The job will be posted until Monday, Dec. 11 at 11:59 p.m.
Click here to apply.
