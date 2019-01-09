The Midland Police Department is asking for your help tracking down a 16-year-old runaway.
Jasmine Nevaeh-Marie Brown is 5’3” and weighs around 200 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Police said Jasmine typically wears her hair up with a headband.
She was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 6, and is believed to be in the Saginaw area.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Midland Police at 989-839-4708.
