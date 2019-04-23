Midland Police are asking for help identifying a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run crash.
According to their Facebook page, the incident happened on April 21st at approximately 2:20 a.m.
The vehicle is seen hitting one of the brand-new stop signs at the intersection of W. Main Street. The vehicle then backs up and takes off, turning right on Jerome Street.
According to police, the vehicle is described as a silver or tan SUV, possibly a GMC or Chevrolet Trailblazer. It also has a peace symbol on the right side of the back window.
Anyone with information regarding this vehicle is asked to contact the Midland Police Detective Bureau at 989-631-4244.
