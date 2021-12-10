The Midland Police Department has bought their first electric vehicle called the “MPD Kid Car” that reached a top speed of 2.5 MPH.

The police department has decided to leave this vehicle for kids to use. The plan is to have the kid car out in the warmer temperature months so children can drive it around according to the police.

