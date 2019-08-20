The city of Midland's police chief has accepted a new position.
Clifford Block will become the new university police chief for Saginaw Valley State University. The change is effective Sept. 12.
Block joined the Midland Police Department as a patrol officer in 1993 and was promoted to chief in 2012.
Deputy Chief Mark Goulette will take over as the Midland police chief until a replacement is hired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.