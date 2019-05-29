The Midland Police Department is seeking help locating Christopher David Hunnicutt.
The 39-year-old is considered missing and endangered.
Hunnicutt is cognitively impaired. He is 5'4" and 250 pounds. He has brown hair and red/auburn hair.
He was last seen on Saturday, May 25 off of Bay City Road in Midland.
Hunnicutt does not have a cell phone or vehicle, police said.
If you have any information on his whereabouts contact Midland Police at 989-839-4713.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.