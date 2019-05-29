IMAGE: Christopher Hunnicutt
Source: Midland PD

The Midland Police Department is seeking help locating Christopher David Hunnicutt.

The 39-year-old is considered missing and endangered.

Hunnicutt is cognitively impaired. He is 5'4" and 250 pounds. He has brown hair and red/auburn hair.

He was last seen on Saturday, May 25 off of Bay City Road in Midland.

Hunnicutt does not have a cell phone or vehicle, police said.

If you have any information on his whereabouts contact Midland Police at 989-839-4713.

