Midland Police have confirmed that one person has died as a result of a collision between a pickup truck and an SUV.
Police are still at the scene of the crash that happened at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, near the intersection of M-20 and Curry Parkway in the City of Midland.
While an investigation continues, both east and westbound M-20 (Isabella Road) from Main Street to Homer Road remain closed.
Details will be updated as they become available.
