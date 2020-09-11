The Midland Police Department has a new four-legged officer.
Leo, the department’s newest K9 unit, will begin his training on Sept. 28.
Leo is a two-year-old German Shepherd and was selected by the department with assistance from the Mid-Michigan Police K9. He will be trained to assist in search and recovery and article tracking.
Leo was purchased for the department after a donation of $77,848 from the Katherine A. Moore Revocable Trust.
“We chose the name LEO for our new K9 not only because it’s an acronym for Law Enforcement Officer, but also because it fits his strong presence and confident, personable demeanor perfectly,” said Chief of Police Nicole Ford. “We are anxiously awaiting K9 LEO’s arrival in Midland and look forward to his officially joining us very soon.”
The name was chosen as a part of a contest and the winner of the contest will be contacted by the department at a later date to schedule a meet-and-greet session.
