The Midland Police Department has received accreditation from the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police’s Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission.
The accreditation process took over two years to complete. MLEAC reviewed the department’s policies and procedures, management operations, and support services against 105 standards to make sure they were in line with the best practices in law enforcement.
“Receiving this accreditation from the MLEAC speaks to the incredibly high standards of transparency, accountability, and professionalism to which we hold our department,” said Midland Police Department Chief Nicole Ford. “I am grateful to former Chief Cliff Block for initiating this accreditation process, as well as to our officers for their intense dedication and teamwork as they worked to complete this accreditation and to earn it every day through their exemplary service to the Midland community.”
The accreditation is valid for three years.
Midland is the 24th police department in Michigan to receive this recognition.
