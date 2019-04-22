With warmer weather on the way for Mid-Michigan, police are recommending resident keep their vehicles, garages, and other valuables locked up.
The Midland Police Department said normally it will see an uptick in larcenies at the beginning of spring.
Police say thieves are after numerous items including bicycles, audio equipment, money, cell phones, tools, clothes, driver’s licenses, checkbooks, luggage, camera, and other items with personal information or value.
These items can be stolen out of an unlocked vehicle or garages left open.
Police recommend the following tips to prevent your items being stolen:
- Keep your vehicles locked and do not leave your keys in the vehicle.
- Park your vehicle in secure or well-lit areas.
- Do not leave valuable items out in plain sight. Keep them locked in the trunk or take them inside.
- Do not leave your garage door open.
- Lock up your bicycles or keep them in a garage or shed.
Anyone who may see suspicious activity in the neighborhood is asked to call 911.
