Police are searching for a driver after investigators believe a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle.
On Friday, June 26 at 10:41 p.m., a Midland Police Department officer was on patrol in the area of westbound US-10, near Ashman Street, when he found a body in the roadway.
Investigators said it appears this was a hit-and-run crash.
Police have not positively identified the victim, nor do they have any information on the vehicle involved.
While the ongoing investigation is being handled by the Midland Police Department, anyone who saw the crash happen or has more information is asked to call Midland County Central Dispatch at (989) 839-6466.
