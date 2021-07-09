The Midland Police Department is investigating a hit and run crash that left a bicyclist seriously injured.
On Friday at around 4:21 p.m., Midland Police Department officers were dispatched for a report of a bicyclist hit by a vehicle in the area of Wanetah Dr. and Jefferson Ave. The vehicle involved left the scene north on Jefferson Ave. after the crash according to police.
The bicyclist, a 51-year-old woman and Midland resident, was taken to Mid-Michigan Emergency room for her injuries. The victim’s injuries are serious according to police.
The description of the suspects' vehicle varies between witnesses and the victim. The suspects' vehicle is described as an SUV and possibly dark or silver in color.
The suspects' vehicle should have minor damage to the front end. If anyone has any information, they can call the Midland Police Department at 989-839-4713.
