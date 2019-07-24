Police are looking to locate a 24-year-old on assault charges.
Brandon Gerald Maleport wanted on charges of felony assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and domestic violence.
Maleport is described as a white male with blue eyes and brown hair. He stands about 6’1” and weighs about 150 pounds.
Anyone with information on Maleport’s whereabouts is asked to call Midland Police at 989-839-4713.
