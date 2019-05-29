A man who was considered missing and endangered has been found dead inside his home.
The Midland Police Department was asking for help locating Christopher David Hunnicutt.
The 39-year-old was considered missing and endangered. Hunnicutt is cognitively impaired.
He was last seen on Saturday, May 25, off of Bay City Road in Midland.
On Thursday, May 30, police were called to check Hunnicutt's home because it was determined there had been activity since the previous day's checks, police said.
Officers entered the home about 12:30 p.m. on Thursday and found Hunnicutt dead.
There were no apparent indications of foul play, but the investigation remains open, police said.
Police will not release additional information until an autopsy is complete.
If you have any information you are asked to contact the Midland Police Detective Bureau at 989-631-4244.
Midland Police are asking you to keep Hunnicutt and his family in your prayers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.