Members of the Midland Police Department showed their support for an injured colleague outside Hurley Medical Center Wednesday night in Flint.
“I knew a lot of people would show up for him, but I was not expecting this great of a turnout,” said Alyssa Westphal, the girlfriend of Officer Tyler Hollingsworth.
Police, along with other emergency responders, friends, and family showed support outside of Hollingsworth’s hospital room window.
Hollingsworth, who also happens to be the 2020 Midland Police Officer of the Year, was one of two officers injured in a Christmas Eve incident where a man set himself on fire. That man died, and Hollingsworth suffered serious burns.
“He’s doing well. He’s had two surgeries so far. So he’s still in a lot of pain, but he is healing slowly but surely. And has a very positive attitude, which is helping get him through,” Westphal said.
A parade was also held Wednesday night outside the Midland home of the other officer injured in the incident.
