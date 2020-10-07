The Midland Police Department is reminding people to lock their vehicles after a rash of items have been taken.
The department said they have taken several larceny from vehicle complaints in the neighborhoods in the northeast section of the city. The items were taken during the night, or early in the morning of Oct. 4 and 5th.
If you see any suspicious activity, call police.
