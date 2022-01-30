The Midland Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing teen.
Moriah Lyric Douglas, 14, was last seen Friday. She is 5'2", 98 lbs, with curly black hair. Douglas has multiple piercings, large gage hoops in both ears and braces.
She was last seen wearing a dark, colored fuzzy pajama pants and a black and red hooded sweatshirt. She may be wearing a blue winter jacket.
Police say her current location is unknown and she may be with her boyfriend, 15-year-old Amar Silva.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Midland Police Department at 989-839-4713.
