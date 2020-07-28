Midland Police is asking for help finding a woman they said is voluntarily missing.
Danielle Elizabeth Pickard, 24, was last heard from around 5 p.m. on Sunday and her family is worried about her, officers said.
Danielle is described as 5-feet 5-inches tall, 150 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jean shorts with white and black Adidas shoes.
Family said Danielle was last seen leaving Midland with friends they didn’t know, and her cell phone isn’t working.
Anyone with information is asked to call Midland Police at (989) 839-4713.
