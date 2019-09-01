Officers in Midland will be out in force on Tuesday to make sure kids get to school safely for their first day.
They will be looking out for school bus and crossing guard violations.
The Midland Police Department said according to Michigan complied laws if a driver fails to stop when a crossing guard is in a school crossing and is holding up a stop sign to traffic, they could be guilty of a misdemeanor.
Police will be enforcing any traffic violations, specially within the city of Midland school zones, as part of a traffic campaign that will run through September.
