Midland Police trying to ID group after larcenies

The Midland Police Department is asking for your help in identifying a group of people after several reported larcenies.
Officers want to question the group caught on surveillance video on July 8 at about 1:30 a.m.
The video shows at least three people taking items out of vehicles in a parking lot.
Anyone that can help in the investigation is asked to call the detective bureau at (989) 631-4244.
