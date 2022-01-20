The Midland Public Schools superintendent has announced there will be no school Monday before students learn remotely on Tuesday, Jan. 25 and Wednesday, Jan. 26 because of an increase in COVID-19 cases.
“A variety of factors are making it increasingly difficult to provide in-school instruction. For example, staffing classrooms due to MPS staff members testing positive, in-home close contact and having family members ill,” said Superintendent Michael Sharrow in a letter to parents.
Here is Midland Public Schools' schedule for the upcoming weeks:
- Jan. 24: No School for teachers to prepare for virtual instruction
- Jan. 25: Remote instruction day
- Jan. 26: Remote instruction day
- Jan. 27-31: In-person school instruction
- Feb. 1: The district will review its COVID-19 situation to decide if students will be in-person or virtual on Feb. 4 and Feb. 7.
- Feb. 8-17: In-person instruction
- Feb. 18 and 21: No School
The district is urging students and staff to mask-up while in school.
Student meal pick-up will be in the student's home school building between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25. They'll receive four meals.
As cases surge, the Midland County Department of Public Health is also hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for those 12 and older at Jefferson Middle School on Jan. 26 from 5 to 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.