Midland Public Schools has extended their deadline for the virtual academy option.
Any elementary, middle or high school student who wishes to attend school online this fall should apply by Aug. 12.
Middle and high school students have the option to attend fully online or in a hybrid model with some classes in-person and some online. MPS will email a course catalog in the coming weeks with course options.
For more information and to register, you can find the full guidelines here.
