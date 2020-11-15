Midland Public Schools is suspending in-person learning through the end of the first semester.
In a letter to parents, Superintendent Michael Sharrow said the school district will be going remote starting the week of Thanksgiving.
Sharrow said filling substitute teacher positions while teachers are quarantined because of COVID-19 exposure has become difficult.
At this point the district plans to return to face-to-face learning on January 19.
Parents will get more information from their children's schools in the coming week.
