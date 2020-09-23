Parents of Midland Public School students received an email about a recent incident.
“Apparently there was a student that flashed a racial hand sign similar to the okay sign,” said Darold Newton, president of the NAACP in Bay City.
It’s a gesture that Newton says, looks like an upside down "okay" sign and is supposed to symbolize white power.
“Those of us that are conscious and aware know that an upside-down okay sign means a lot more than okay,” he said.
We reached out to Midland Public Schools Superintendent Michael sparrow. But he would not comment, except to say, this was a student discipline issue.
In an email he sent to parents he says the intention of the student is not yet clear, but the impact of the hand gesture has clear meaning to students, staff and community.
He adds the district stands firmly against all acts of individual and systemic racism.
Newton is hoping the school's response has an overall positive effect on an alarming situation.
“But when you’re dealing with racism at this early of an age it is quite alarming so if we can nip it in the bud before it gets to racism or racist at an adult age maybe there's hope,” he said.
And Newton is willing to sit down with the superintendent to help any way he can.
“We’re here not to compound the situation but to be a problem solver and assist because this is what we do,” Newton said.
What a bunch of 💩, it's a fake conspiracy theory. The kid's just making a joke to be edgy and get a rise out of ignants like this guy.
