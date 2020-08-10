Some Midland Public School students doing remote learning in the fall may be in for yet another challenge.
"We're going to have a whole age group, grade level, group of students with these very old devices that are going to be very slow,” MPS Superintendent Michael Sharrow said. “They converted old laptops to act as a Chromebook, so they have to work as a filtering system. So, this'll be like a dial up era for those kids until we get them replaced."
The district gives every student a Chromebook for them to take home and use.
But after the floods, 250 Chromebooks were lost or damaged.
Then came Bruce Rayce and the Kiwassee Kiwanis Club.
"Going through the double whammy that Midland went through with the COVID and then the flood, we thought, this is an area where we can make a difference," Rayce said.
The club teamed up with the Midland Area Community Foundation to create a fund and made an initial donation of $10,000.
"I love to see organizations like this develop a heart and a passion for helping and for them what a great way to take the mission of what they do and match it with the mission of what we do in supporting their work," said Sharon Mortensen Midland Area Community Foundation President.
The goal is to raise seventy thousand dollars, enough to replace all the Chromebooks.
It's more crucial now, than ever, as students prepare for remote learning in the fall and need Chromebooks to learn and take classes.
But Rayce believes they'll hit their goal. Why?
"Midland's got a big heart," Rayce said.
For him, that's all you need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.