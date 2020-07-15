“It’s alleviating risk as much as we can in these times,” said Michael Sharrow, Superintendent of Midland Public Schools.
Midland Public Schools has released a first glance at their plans for a safe return to school next month and Sharrow says in this moment in time, the plan coincides with phase four in the state’s reopening model.
“We felt obligated to let our community know what our intent is and that is in-school-instruction,” said Sharrow.
MPS has purchased plenty of safety equipment that includes desk shields, sanitizing stations, temperature gates and sensors, social distancing signage and they all have a detailed transportation plan.
“Each bus has a temperature scanner on it so when students get on the bus, their temperature will be scanned making sure they’re below the 100.4,” said Sharrow.
Midland Public School acknowledges that some parents may be apprehensive sending their children back to face-to-face instruction and that’s why they are giving you the option to enroll in the virtual academy.
“Right now, we have a little over 300 parents who are indicating they’re going to take the virtual academy,” said Sharrow.
Sharrow says the situation is fluid right now with cases of COVID-19 rising in the state and should Gov. Whitmer roll back into phases one through three, MPS will return solely to online, but the superintendent is hopeful for face-to-face instruction.
“Not seeing kids, not building relationships before going to full-remote would be a disadvantage for all school districts,” said Sharrow.
