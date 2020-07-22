Midland Public Schools reported this week that their track was vandalized with a racist slur.
The school says this is not acceptable and does not reflect the values of the school district.
The school has since removed the message from the track.
They said their district’s vision statement provides zero tolerance for hate speech.
“Lead with respect, trust and courage. Ensure an equitable, collaborative and inclusive culture. Enable all to achieve success,” the statement says.
If you have any information on the person or people who may have vandalized the property, call the office at (989) 923-5026.
