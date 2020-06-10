Midland Public Schools is responding after a petition to include a more diverse curriculum in school has made its way through the community.
The school district’s board of education said it is proud of the MSP graduates who organized and marched in Sunday’s rally.
MSP said it is aware of the petition that is asking for the school district to include a more diverse curriculum, with an emphasis on black history.
At this time, school officials have not received the petition but they want the community to know that the board of education and administrators, “hears you and agrees with your request.”
The school district said about a year ago, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) efforts began.
This was developed with the school district’s DEI consultant, Dr. Amy Beasley.
The DEI advisory team is made up of students, parents, and community representatives. It provides input as strategies are implemented.
In a letter addressed to students, staff, families, and the community, MSP said in part:
“MPS administrators, teachers and staff have been working hard to foster a culture of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in our schools, however, we also know there is still a need to directly confront systemic racism and privilege in order to fully accomplish our DEI goals. It is an MPS objective and aligns with the International Baccalaureate Programme to develop students who are inquiring, knowledgeable, critical thinkers and good citizens. We cannot fully accomplish this objective without addressing bias, systemic racism, privilege and behavior. Although changes are occurring within MPS, to accomplish the full integration of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion will take continuous effort and working together as a united team to make lasting change. MPS currently has work in progress that aligns with the requests of the petition. This work is vital for MPS to thoroughly foster an inclusive and equitable culture.”
Midland Public School posted its DEI strategy online.
