Midland release guidance for people whose homes have been condemned because of the flooding.
Homeowners will need building permits and city inspections as they make repairs to their homes.
The City is allowing temporary access into condemned structures to access items only after shoring up or reinforcement of the structure.
To schedule an inspection of temporary shoring or reinforcement that will allow for temporary access to the structure, you can call the Building Department at 989-837-3381.
Until permits have been issued and inspections have been done after repairs, condemned structures will not be deemed safe.
Properties located within the 100-year regulatory floodplain will require the Substantial Improvement/Substantial Damage assessment to be completed before building permits are issued.
Individual inspectors can be reached at:
- Steve Taglauer, Chief Building Official – staglaue@midland-mi.org
- Mike Streeter, Electrical Inspector – mstreeter@midland-mi.org
- Jim Armstrong, Plumbing/Mechanical Inspector – jvarmstrong@midland-mi.org
Forms can be found at the city website.
