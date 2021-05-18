Midland religious organizations remember faiths coming together after flood

The flooding that devastated mid-Michigan communities happened at a time the nation was gripped by the pandemic and highly divisive politics. Once the water receded, people put aside their religious and political differences so they could get to work on bringing back a sense of normalcy.
“I've never witnessed anything like that,” said Umbareen Jamil from the Islamic Center of Midland.
When the historic flood erupted in May of last year, the Islamic Center of Midland was one of many organizations that jumped into action to help.
“This is our community and so when our neighbors are going through something so devastating it just seems natural like OK what are we going to do how are we going to help,” Jamil said.
From passing out food to collecting household items for people in need and even helping families rebuild their homes. What Jamil said was most rewarding during that difficult time was people of all faiths coming together.
“And it’s been a phenomenal community effort it’s been St. John’s Episcopal Trinity Lutheran Blessed Sacrament,” Jamil said.
A memory that makes her emotional just thinking about it.
“I could cry about that because that ultimately is the best part of all of this. Faith didn’t matter, gender, creed, nothing mattered. All that mattered was oh my gosh our neighbors are really struggling,” Jamil said.
Gib Giblin, Pastor of Midland Free Church, also recalls the heartwarming collaborative effort.
“30 to 40 people would show up at a house and quickly clean it up and then they’d go, 'hey let’s go next door to help another neighbor,” Giblin said.
Giblin and Jamil hope the disaster was the start of a wider partnership.
“That’s what we’re about we want to help,” Giblin said.
“I hope to see more of this not in terms of natural disasters like that but just in terms of doing good in Midland,” Jamil said.
