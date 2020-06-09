The City of Midland has reopened playground equipment on all city-maintained parks.
In addition, city officials say work continues to reopen the city’s two spray parks. Longview Spray Park, located near the intersection of Bay City and Waldo roads, is expected to open soon pending inspection by the Midland County Department of Public Health. Gerstacker Spray Park, located near the Farmers Market, sustained damage during the recent flooding but is expected to be operational later this summer.
Play equipment is not sanitized by the City and should be used at residents’ discretion.
