IMAGE: Annette Glenn
Source: Michigan GOP

A Midland representative is asking Whitmer to appoint an independent investigator to look into the Edenville and Sanford dam failures.

Representative Annette Glenn said the license for dam operation was pulled from Boyce Hydro after they failed to comply with regulations. The state approved continued operation but sued the operator for lowering water levels behind the dam.

According to Glenn, the lawsuit was about threatening the freshwater clams in the water.

Whitmer announced an investigation into the failures by the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

Glenn is asking for Whitmer to appoint an independent investigator, saying, “flood victims deserve a third-party, independent investigation to ensure a fair and just conclusion for the thousands of families who’ve been devastated.” 

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.