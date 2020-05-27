A Midland representative is asking Whitmer to appoint an independent investigator to look into the Edenville and Sanford dam failures.
Representative Annette Glenn said the license for dam operation was pulled from Boyce Hydro after they failed to comply with regulations. The state approved continued operation but sued the operator for lowering water levels behind the dam.
According to Glenn, the lawsuit was about threatening the freshwater clams in the water.
Whitmer announced an investigation into the failures by the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
Glenn is asking for Whitmer to appoint an independent investigator, saying, “flood victims deserve a third-party, independent investigation to ensure a fair and just conclusion for the thousands of families who’ve been devastated.”
