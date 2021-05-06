A local homeowner was targeted by vandals who apparently don’t appreciate her political views.
For months, she’s tolerated vandalism to her signs, but now she says whoever is responsible has crossed a line.
“Slight annoyance. This has been going on for you know five, six months now,” said Jennifer Austin.
For the third time, Austin has had signs spray-painted in front of her Midland home. The first occurrence took place in September, then again in April.
Last Sunday was the latest incident. In this case, besides the usual sign damage, the n-word was written on the sidewalk.
“It just was really upsetting to have something like that perpetrated against my black friends, black family, you know just the entire community,” Austin said.
Austin said she has filed a police report each time. She is also looking to set up trail cams to catch the vandals. In the meantime, Austin has a message for whoever is doing this.
“When you steal a pride sign, when you cross out Black Lives Matter, when you write the n-word on the sidewalk, if your politics encompasses homophobia, and racism, and bigotry in any form it’s no longer politics,” Austin said. “It’s just plain bigotry and I feel sorry for them that they think that way, that they feel that way, and I really hope that they are able to find some education in their life and some love in their life. That they can find something better to do with their time than something like this.”
Austin said if her signs keep getting vandalized, she’ll just put up new ones and she plans to keep standing up for equality. She firmly believes the actions of a few don’t represent her community.
“We can’t let hate like this show who Midland is,” Austin said. “We have to show what Midland really is like.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.