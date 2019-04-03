Bay County Central Dispatch is reporting that Midland Road has re-opened following a crash.
Midland Road, between Foxcroft and Two Mile, was closed Wednesday morning due to that two-vehicle crash.
Officials with the Bangor Fire Department tell us that two people were injured but those injuries are non-life threatening.
No other information is being released at this time.
