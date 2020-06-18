The Catholic Diocese of Saginaw announced after much deliberation between local faith and school leaders, the Blessed Sacrament School will be closing on July 1.
Several factors went into the decision, including a projected decline in enrollment, the sustainability of the school, and the impact of COVID-19 on the parish resources.
The Catholic Diocese of Saginaw released the following statement in a letter to the Blessed Sacrament Parish community:
As we move forward, we remain committed to supporting our school families through this process. We will be reaching out to each school family individually during this period of transition. Any past donations given in relation to the school are and will continue to be restricted to supporting Blessed Sacrament families seeking a K-5 Catholic education. Parish leadership, with the support of the parish and finance councils, have committed to providing additional appropriate financial support to current school families who desire a K-5 Catholic education. Moving forward, Blessed Sacrament will continue to participate in the Midland Area Catholic Community as it relates to Catholic education.
We are proud of the students we have been able to educate in the Catholic tradition over the years. The ability of the school to continue to operate in recent years, even as Midland Public Schools experienced significant school closures, is a testament to the passion and commitment of our families, staff and faculty. As a parish, our commitment and responsibility to Catholic education does not cease with the closing of the school. Our mission continues through our various faith formation programs and other important ministries. Parish leadership is committed to supporting our school families during this period of transition and beyond. We ask that you join us in praying for and supporting all who are impacted by this decision.
