For a year and a half, a busy stretch in Midland has seen lane closures as part of MDOT’s Road Diet Study.
The city is now calling for an end to the traffic headaches.
Since City Council approved the temporary lane closure study last year, they’ve received plenty of pushback from residents over the inconvenience.
The City Council now wants the lanes back open by the end of the year.
“Is it a good thing? Well you know, how do you know unless you test it,” said resident Bob Hardy.
Many people have voiced their complaints about the Midland Road Diet project. Some say it may not be a bad idea.
“People the drive I would imagine it being an irritant to them because they’re used to just flying down the road here,” Hardy said.
What was supposed to be a three-year study to test how the change helps with walking and biking traffic, has turned into a headache for most.
“I know for people on bicycles and walking, these are dangerous intersections,” Hardy said.
The road diet may soon be over.
A meeting was held last night to discuss the possibility of MDOT finishing the survey sooner than later.
“There was quite a bit of discussion on the pros and cons of doing that and ultimately city council voted to make that request of MDOT, that they complete that survey by the end of the year,” said Selina Tisdale with the City of Midland.
MDOT released the following statement:
We have remained neutral throughout the trial of the road diet project. Our primary concerns are safety and providing an adequate level of service. Ending the trial early means we may not have an adequate level of information to provide to the city council, but any changes has always been the city council’s decision and we will support whatever decision they make moving forward.
Whatever the result, the City of Midland hopes to make the area safer.
“We’re just trying to do what’s best for the community,” Tisdale said.
Some residents are hoping it slows things down on the roads.
“Because people speed around here all the time, I see them going 50/60 down the road and the speed limit I think is 35,” Hardy said.
