A local volunteer organization celebrated a decade of supporting its community.
The Midland 100 club has been giving massive donations to organizations through-out Mid-Michigan for the past 10-years.
The group meets three times a year to pick two organizations to support in a diplomatic way.
“The woman who want to nominate an organization put their name in a hat, we draw four names, the group listens to five-minute pitches from each of them about their organization, and then votes whoever gets the most votes wins,” club chairperson, Tina Vandam said.
The organization started with less than 100 women when it first started, now it has more than 450.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.