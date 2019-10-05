The Chippewa Nature Center’s biggest event of the year, the Fall Harvest Festival, welcomes the return of the autumn season.
Families were able to indulge in activities that reflect 19th-century life in Michigan.
“It’s harvest time. We’ve got a lot of demonstrators out here, so there’s a lot of people to see,” said Michelle Fournier with the Chippewa Nature Center.
From pressing cider to turning apple butter and even wood-working, each demonstration gives a glimpse into how Michigan harvested in the late 1800s.
“We have a lot of traditional skills as well. From sewing and wool work to doing clothes 1970s style,” Fournier said.
The festival is the perfect way to say so long to summer and welcome in fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.